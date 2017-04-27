UPDATE 1-Amazon CEO Bezos asks Twitter followers how to donate his money
June 15 Amazon.com Inc's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday turned to an unusual source of inspiration for how to donate part of his wealth: Twitter.
DUBAI, April 27 The Abu Dhabi government has cancelled a requirement for its citizens to make a 20 percent co-payment for treatment at private facilities, official news agency WAM said.
This decision is a boon to private healthcare providers in Abu Dhabi, including foreign companies.
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan ordered the change, restoring coverage of the government's Thiqa medical insurance scheme to 100 percent, WAM reported late on Wednesday.
He also ordered construction of a medical college and a specialised healthcare district.
International healthcare operator Mediclinic and other foreign companies with investments in Abu Dhabi had been lobbying for the co-payment to be abolished, complaining that it affects their business.
The co-payment, which did not apply to government hospitals, was introduced in July last year. That turned out to be a crucial period for London-listed Mediclinic as it had just bought Abu Dhabi private hospital group Al Noor for about $1.7 billion. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
June 15 Amazon.com Inc's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday turned to an unusual source of inspiration for how to donate part of his wealth: Twitter.
* OSC settlement seen as big first step in Home Capital recovery
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage: