ABU DHABI Oct 9 NMC Health, the United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider, said on Friday it had made an informal cash and share offer to buy rival Al Noor Hospitals Group, sparking a race with South Africa's Mediclinic International Ltd.

UAE-based Al Noor said earlier this week that it is in merger talks with South Africa's privately owned group Mediclinic International Ltd through the issue of new shares to Mediclinic shareholders, classified as a reverse takeover of Al Noor by Mediclinic.

Al Noor confirmed it had received an offer from NMC in a separate statement to the bourse, without disclosing details. Both NMC and Al Noor are listed in London.

"NMC believes the financial rationale and strategic logic of the combination of our businesses is compelling, creating a Middle Eastern market leader in acute and post-acute care with a clear leading position in the highly attractive UAE market," NMC said in a statement on the London bourse.

"The combined group would be able to capture business opportunities and provide clinical services which are not readily available to the companies on a standalone basis."

NMC is now required to either announce a firm intention to make an offer or withdraw its informal offer by Nov. 6, the statement from Al Noor said.

Mediclinic is a Johannesburg-listed private hospital group with operations in South Africa, Namibia, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.

Abu Dhabi-based NMC, founded by billionaire Indian entrepreneur B.R. Shetty, is one of the largest private sector healthcare providers in the UAE and operates general and specialised hospitals, pharmacies and medical centres.

Abu Dhabi-based Al Noor also provides healthcare through hospitals and clinics across the UAE. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Susan Fenton)