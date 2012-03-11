DUBAI, March 11 Abu Dhabi will not issue
new hotel licenses in the capital of the United Arab Emirates
until further notice due to oversupply, a local newspaper
reported on Sunday, citing a tourism official.
However, none of the already issued licenses will be revoked
even if construction of the hotels has not begun, said al-Rroya
al-Eqtisadiyya, quoting Naser al-Riyami, an official in the
emirate's tourism authority.
Across the oil-rich state, which accounts for more than half
of the United Arab Emirates' economy, government-backed real
estate, commercial and tourism projects, many conceived during
the boom years of 2003-2008, are under review and in some cases
being delayed or put on hold.
Officials at the tourism authority were not immediately
available for comment.
The average room rate in Abu Dhabi dropped 14 percent to
about 450 dirhams in 2011, the paper said, as four thousand new
rooms came online -- bringing the total number of hotel rooms to
almost 23 thousand in the capital.
The UAE is seen as a safe haven for wealth and tourism in
the Middle East, where popular uprisings toppled three
governments in 2011 and spurred the transition of a four Arab
government earlier this year.
Abu Dhabi's tourism authority posted a 6.5 percent growth in
guest arrivals last year, as new hotels and an increase of Arab
tourists from the hydrocarbon-rich Gulf brought the number of
hotel guests to 2.11 million in 2011.
(Reporting By Nour Merza; Editing by Dinesh Nair)