DUBAI Oct 17 HSBC will stop retail equity brokerage services in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by the end of November to focus on institutional clients, a company executive told Reuters on Monday.

"HSBC in the UAE is changing the focus of its equity brokerage business to institutional clients," Georges Elhedery, HSBC head of global markets, Middle East and North Africa, said in an emailed statement.

"Retail brokerage business will no longer be undertaken from the end of November. No jobs are impacted by this move. Institutional brokerage will continue to be offered by HSBC Middle East Securities."

Staff will switch from retail to institutional accounts, with HSBC retaining its licences on the UAE's two domestic bourses, Dubai Financial Market and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange , Elhedery added.

UAE trading volumes have plunged along with valuations as a property crash and Dubai's debt problems sent stock prices tumbling, with turnover slumping to a seven-year low in 2011 and Dubai's benchmark down 78 percent from a 2008 peak.

Influential index compiler MSCI will announce in December whether to upgrade the UAE to emerging market status, a move some analysts expect will spark an inflow of institutional money to the beleaguered bourses. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Rachna Uppal)