Nov 22 HSBC Holdings laid off
several investment bankers in the Middle East earlier this
month, including the head of its regional energy group, as part
of a wider round of global jobs cuts, two sources said on
Tuesday.
Darren Davis, HSBC's head of resources and energy group for
Middle East and North Africa, along with a group of bankers from
the global banking business have left the bank, according to one
of the sources. A second source confirmed Davis' departure.
An HSBC spokesman declined to comment.
Europe's biggest bank said in August it will axe 30,000 jobs
globally by the end of 2013 under a revamp by Chief Executive
Stuart Gulliver to cut annual costs by $3.5 billion (2.1 billion
pound). In April, HSBC said it would cut its Middle East
workforce of over 12,000 by 3 percent.
Banks are shedding jobs worldwide as stricter regulations
and a tough six months for trading income take their toll on
investment banking units.
The layoff plans bring staff cuts announced this year or
reported to be in the works at major banks to 109,000.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair and Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Reed
Stevenson)