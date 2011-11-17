ABU DHABI Nov 17 Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd sees turnover growth in the Middle East region between 5 and
10 percent in the near-term despite the slowdown as it
diversifies into new business lines, a senior company official
said on Thursday.
The Chinese information and communication technology (ICT)
major operates in 12 markets stretching from Afghanistan and
Pakistan to Jordan and Lebanon.
The firm earned $2.8 billion in revenue from the Middle East
region in 2010 and expects to close this year with a turnover of
around $3 billion, Tony Wong, Middle East director at the chief
technology officer's office said.
"We have begun diversifying into new businesses - enterprise
and consumer solutions and this will help in revenue growth of
about 5 to 10 percent in the coming few years," he said in an
interview.
Huawei's largest market in the region is Saudi Arabia.
Across the region, it employs some 3500 people with 65 percent
of the workforce recruited locally, he said.
The global economic downturn has led to a slowing of
projects in most markets but oil-rich Gulf markets continue to
spend on building infrastructure as most of them are
fast-growing and with rising populations.
"There are projects going on in most Gulf countries, upgrade
of networks to broadband and implementing latest technologies.
But it is also very competitive," he said, declining to provide
details of projects.
