DUBAI Nov 15 Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China (ICBC), the world's largest bank by assets,
has become a settlement bank for the Dubai Gold & Commodities
Exchange (DGCX), the exchange said on Tuesday, allowing more
investors to clear transactions in yuan.
ICBC becomes the second Chinese bank to join DGCX's
wholly-owned subsidiary, Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation,
as a clearing and settlement bank. Bank of China became a member
in March.
The four other settlement banks are Dubai-based Emirates
NBD, Standard Chartered, HSBC and India's Bank of Baroda.
"The association will facilitate adequate yuan liquidity for
trading and investment between the local and Chinese economies.
This will also lead the way for future product developments,"
said Zhou Xiaodong, general manager of ICBC's Abu Dhabi branch.
Via ICBC members of Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation
will be able to open settlement bank accounts and process
settlement obligations for yuan-denominated trades as well as
use other services, DGCX said.
Links between the exchange and China have grown recently,
with DGCX signing a deal last month to become the first foreign
market platform to use the Shanghai Gold Exchange's new
yuan-based gold fix to develop derivative products.
Prospects for the future use of the yuan in trade between
the UAE and China received a boost in September after the
operator of China's foreign exchange trading platform said it
had agreed to establish direct trading for the two pairs,
starting on Sept. 26.
Previously, trade occurred indirectly through third
currencies such as the U.S. dollar.
Sources told Reuters in August that Agricultural Bank of
China would be allowed to clear yuan transactions in
Dubai for the United Arab Emirates, making it the first Chinese
lender in the UAE to do so.
