DUBAI, June 10 Investment Corp of Dubai (ICD),
the holding company for some of the emirate's best-known
companies, has signed an upsized $2.55 billion, five-year loan
facility, it said in a statement on Monday.
The new deal, which was arranged by a group of eight local
and international banks, refinances an existing $2 billion
facility which is due to mature in August.
Bankers told Reuters last month that the new loan had
attracted heavy demand from lenders, with ICD considering an
increase on its original $2 billion target.
In total, 17 lenders participated in the deal, the statement
said. The loan had been marketed since mid-March.
ICD is Dubai's flagship investment vehicle, holding stakes
in many of its top companies including Emirates airline
, lender Emirates NBD and property developer
Emaar Properties.