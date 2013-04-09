China's property speculators make a dangerous bet in Hefei
* Speculators say govt curbs to be eased soon to support growth
DUBAI, April 9 Sharjah Islamic Bank launched the sale of a $500 million sharia-compliant bond, or sukuk, on Tuesday at a profit rate of 2.95 percent, lead arrangers said.
Final pricing is due to follow later on Tuesday.
Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank, HSBC Holdings, Kuwait's Liquidity Management House, a unit of Kuwait Finance House , and Standard Chartered Plc are mandated lead arrangers on the sukuk. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
* Speculators say govt curbs to be eased soon to support growth
* Tejon Ranch Co reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results of operations
* For feb, sales of co, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies was rmb2.98 billion