BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
ABU DHABI Feb 22 The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced 3.42 billion dirhams ($931 million) in defence procurement contracts on Wednesday, the fourth day of the biennial International Defence Exhibition (Idex) in Abu Dhabi.
The UAE Armed Forces have awarded around 18.8 billion dirhams in contracts during the first four days of the event, Reuters calculations show.
Wednesday's contracts with local and international firms included a 1.29 billion dirham deal awarded to missile maker Raytheon Co, Idex spokesman Rashid al-Shamsi told reporters.
The region's largest defence show where more than 1,200 companies are participating closes on Thursday. ($1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; writing by Alexander Cornwell in Dubai; editing by David Clarke)
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017