* To acquire two hydropower plants
* Consortium includes investors from Canada, India
ABU DHABI, Feb 10 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co
(TAQA), leading a consortium that plans to invest
around $2 billion to acquire hydropower assets in India, expects
to close the deal this quarter, three sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
TAQA, majority-owned by the Abu Dhabi government, is buying
two hydropower plants owned by Jaiprakash Power Ventures
in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.
The plants have a total capacity of 1,300 megawatts. TAQA
plans to take a majority stake in the plants while India's IDFC
Alternatives and PSP Investments, a Canadian pension fund
manager, will hold minority stakes, the sources said.
"They are working to finalise it before the end of this
quarter, reinforcing TAQA's confidence in the Indian market to
complement its existing power generation business there," an Abu
Dhabi source familiar with the matter said.
"The deal value is estimated to be slightly over $2 billion.
The consortium is likely to take over the debts of the seller,"
a second source said.
The sources declined to be named as the deal is yet to be
signed. Spokesmen for TAQA and Jaiprakash Power declined to
comment.
The deal would be TAQA's second investment in north India.
Early last year, it acquired a minority interest in a 100
megawatt hydroelectric plant, Himachal Sorang Power, in a joint
venture with Jyoti Structures..
TAQA also operates a 250 megawatt lignite power station in
the Neyveli region of southern India.
Last month TAQA appointed five banks to arrange a potential
international bond offer that is expected to launch this
quarter, sources told Reuters.
The state-owned utility has investments in the energy and
power sector from India and the Middle East to Africa, Britain
and North America.
