BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
Sept 27 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following August consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate, showing inflation at its lowest level since at least the end of 2014. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 08/16 07/16 08/15 pct change month/month -0.7 0.4 1.2 pct change year/year 0.5 2.3 5.4 NOTE. Year-earlier figures are revised. The centre did not give a reason for the sharp fall of inflation in August, but the United Arab Emirates cut domestic gasoline prices for that month in line with global oil price trends. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.