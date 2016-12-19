Dec 19 The Dubai Statistics Center released the following November consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate on Monday. DUBAI CONSUMER INFLATION 11/16 10/16 pct change month/month 0.1 -0.1 pct change year/year 3.0 2.7 NOTE - In August, the centre changed the base year for the consumer price index to 2014 from 2007 and adjusted the consumer basket. This had the effect of raising recent inflation rates slightly. Housing and utility costs rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier in November while food and beverage prices climbed 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)