June 15 The Dubai Statistics Center released the following May consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate on Wednesday. DUBAI CONSUMER INFLATION 05/16 04/16 05/15 pct change month/month 0.2 0.7 0.6 pct change year/year 1.5 1.9 4.7 NOTE - Housing and utility costs, which account for almost 44 percent of the consumer basket, climbed 3.3 percent from a year earlier while food and beverage prices, which account for just over 11 percent, fell 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)