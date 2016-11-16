Nov 16 The Dubai Statistics Center released the following October consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate on Wednesday. DUBAI CONSUMER INFLATION 10/16 09/16 pct change month/month -0.1 0.2 pct change year/year 2.7 2.4 NOTE - In August, the centre changed the base year for the consumer price index to 2014 from 2007 and adjusted the consumer basket. This had the effect of raising recent inflation rates lightly. Housing and utility costs rose 4.5 percent from a year earlier in October while food and beverage prices edged up 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Sunil Nair)