BRIEF-Qiagen announces adjustment of conversion ratio under its 0.375pct senior unsecured convertible notes
* Qiagen announces adjustment of conversion ratio under its 0.375 pct senior unsecured convertible notes due 2019 (isin xs1046477235)
Nov 16 The Dubai Statistics Center released the following October consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate on Wednesday. DUBAI CONSUMER INFLATION 10/16 09/16 pct change month/month -0.1 0.2 pct change year/year 2.7 2.4 NOTE - In August, the centre changed the base year for the consumer price index to 2014 from 2007 and adjusted the consumer basket. This had the effect of raising recent inflation rates lightly. Housing and utility costs rose 4.5 percent from a year earlier in October while food and beverage prices edged up 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Jan 26 Global banks have warned they could move thousands of jobs out of Britain to prepare for the expected disruption caused by the country's exit from the European Union, posing a risk to London's status as a major financial centre.
BRUSSELS, Jan 26 Greece outperformed its fiscal targets last year and is likely to meet fiscal goals this year, putting it on track to meet its primary surplus target in 2018, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.