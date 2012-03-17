(Repeats to fix format)

March 17 The United Arab Emirates National Bureau of Statistics released the following February consumer price data for the Gulf OPEC member on Saturday:

UAE CONSUMER INFLATION 02/12 01/12 02/11 pct change month/month -0.4 0.3 0.3 pct change year/year 0.6 0.7 1.0

NOTE. Analysts polled by Reuters in December expected average inflation in the United Arab Emirates of 2.4 percent in 2012 after an estimated 1.6 percent in 2011.

