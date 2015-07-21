July 21 The United Arab Emirates National Bureau of Statistics released the following June consumer price data on Tuesday. UAE CONSUMER INFLATION 06/15 05/15 06/14 pct change month/month 0.3 0.3 0.4 pct change year/year 4.2 4.3 2.2 NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for over 39 percent of consumer expenses, jumped 10.2 percent from a year earlier in June and rose 0.8 percent from the previous month. Abu Dhabi, the biggest emirate in the UAE, hiked electricity and water tariffs from Jan. 1, while the real estate market has been rising. Food and soft drink prices, which account for nearly 14 percent of the basket, rose 1.4 percent year-on-year and 0.8 percent month-on-month. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)