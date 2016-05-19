May 19 The Dubai Statistics Center released the following April consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate on Thursday. DUBAI CONSUMER INFLATION 04/16 03/16 04/15 pct change month/month 0.7 0.3 0.2 pct change year/year 1.9 1.5 4.2 NOTE - Transport costs, which account for about 9 percent of consumer expenses, fell 5.4 percent from a year earlier. Housing and utility costs, which account for almost 44 percent, rose 4.0 percent while food and beverage prices, which account for just over 11 percent, gained 4.1 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)