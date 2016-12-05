BRIEF-TPG Specialty Lending prices $100 million unsecured convertible senior notes
* TPG Specialty Lending, inc. Prices $100 million of unsecured convertible senior notes
Dec 5 The United Arab Emirates National Bureau of Statistics released the following consumer price data for October on Monday. UAE CONSUMER INFLATION 10/16 pct change month/month 0.0 pct change year/year 1.9 NOTE. The statistics authority changed the base year for the consumer price index to 2014 from 2007 starting in October 2016, and changed the weights for basket components. For example, the weight of housing and utilities fell to 34.1 percent from 39.3 percent. Housing and utility costs rose 4.9 percent from a year earlier. Food and soft drink prices, which account for 14.3 percent of the new basket, fell 0.4 percent while transport costs dropped 3.8 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday in holiday-thinned trade and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.