April 16 Annual inflation in the United Arab Emirates edged up to 1.9 percent in March, its highest level since October 2010, from 1.8 percent in February, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday. UAE CONSUMER INFLATION 03/14 02/14 03/13 pct change month/month 0.2 0.2 0.1 pct change year/year 1.9 1.8 1.0 NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for over 39 percent of consumer expenses, rose 2.4 percent from a year earlier in March. Food and soft drink prices, representing nearly 14 percent of the basket, increased 2.0 percent. Analysts polled by Reuters in January forecast average inflation in the UAE would accelerate to 2.5 percent in 2014 and 2.7 percent in 2015 from 1.1 percent in 2013, which was the highest level since 2009. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Heinrich)