Dec 9 The United Arab Emirates National Bureau of Statistics released the following October consumer price data. UAE CONSUMER INFLATION 10/15 09/15 10/14 pct change month/month -0.5 0.3 0.1 pct change year/year 3.7 4.3 3.1 NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for over 39 percent of consumer expenses, jumped 8.3 percent from a year earlier. Abu Dhabi, the biggest emirate in the UAE, hiked electricity and water tariffs from Jan. 1. Food and soft drink prices, which account for nearly 14 percent of the basket, rose 0.4 percent year-on-year. Transportation prices rose 1.6 percent from a year earlier but dropped 4.1 percent from the previous month as the UAE cut domestic gasoline prices in October. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)