Dec 9 The United Arab Emirates National Bureau
of Statistics released the following October consumer price
data.
UAE CONSUMER INFLATION 10/15 09/15 10/14
pct change month/month -0.5 0.3 0.1
pct change year/year 3.7 4.3 3.1
NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for over 39
percent of consumer expenses, jumped 8.3 percent from a year
earlier. Abu Dhabi, the biggest emirate in the UAE, hiked
electricity and water tariffs from Jan. 1.
Food and soft drink prices, which account for nearly 14
percent of the basket, rose 0.4 percent year-on-year.
Transportation prices rose 1.6 percent from a year earlier
but dropped 4.1 percent from the previous month as the UAE cut
domestic gasoline prices in October.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)