TREASURIES-Bonds steady ahead of heavy data week, Fed meeting

* Fed will conclude January meeting on Wednesday * Heavy week of data including January jobs figures By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Jan 30 U.S. Treasuries were little changed on Monday, ahead of policy meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday and Wednesday and a heavy week of data that will culminate in Friday's jobs report for January. The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, though traders will be looking for any indications on when the next rate