* Banks start to eye legal action as restructurings drag on
* Harder government line on support risks further delays
* Deficient bankruptcy legislation adds to banks' plight
By David French
DUBAI, Feb 22 More than two years after
the Dubai debt crisis erupted, the restructuring of corporate
debts remains in legal limbo as it is unclear how banks can get
back their money from government-linked enterprises in the Gulf
state.
The impasse, which is aggravated by deficient bankruptcy
legislation, is finally pushing some banks to lose patience and
consider legal action. But their tougher stance is being matched
by a hardening of the government's attitude to bailing out
state-linked entities, raising the risk of further delays in
completing these restructurings.
In other jurisdictions, the spectre of legal action would
have loomed long before now.
Local and international banks have been waiting
nearly two years in some cases for resolutions to drawn-out
restructurings of entities hit by the debt crisis in 2009, when
Dubai was forced to request a standstill on flagship
conglomerate Dubai World's $25 billion pile of debt.
While Dubai World reached agreement on a debt
restructuring a year ago, a string of other state-linked
entities have not, leaving banks unable to get back money they
are owed. As well as being hampered by a lack of legal
remedies to force the issue, banks are also undermined by the
fact that potential plaintiffs are companies ultimately owned by
the emirate's ruling family .
"You've got to get a Dubai judge to sign off on anything you
bring, and it's never going to happen as the owner is the heir
apparent," said one Dubai-based banker, talking about potential
legal action by banks against Zabeel Investments, the investment
vehicle of the Crown Prince of Dubai.
Talks on restructuring 6 billion dirhams ($1.63 billion) of
Zabeel's liabilities have ground to a halt with
multiple loans in limbo and few assets available for sale,
leaving banks facing steep reductions in the loan principal they
are likely to recover, sources told Reuters in January.
Banks have sent multiple notices demanding
repayment, but no legal action has been taken as it is not known
whether such a step would succeed in a Dubai court.
The government's hardening attitude to providing
financial support is further complicating the situation for
banks.
Banks involved in a $10 billion restructuring of
Dubai Group, in which banks are owed $6 billion, said in
December they were considering legal action to secure their dues
from the company, which had not paid interest on its debt pile
since August 2010, sources told Reuters in November.
This month the government walked away from talks on the
Dubai Group restructuring, dashing hopes of a state-backed
rescue. Dubai Group is a unit of Dubai Holding, the personal
investment vehicle of the ruler of Dubai.
Analysts say the government has been emboldened in
its negotiations with creditors following a number of successful
debt repayments, including one for a $3.5 billion
sukuk issued by state-owned developer Nakheel,
and by Europe's sovereign debt crisis, which has made Dubai's
difficulties in paying back debt seem minor by comparison.
The reduction of well over 50 percent which banks will be
forced to swallow on their Greek bond holdings, as part of the
euro zone's rescue plan for Greece, is far worse than anything
seen on a Dubai restructuring. Dubai World promised to fully
repay $14.7 billion it owed banks, but over a longer period of
time and at a lower interest rate.
"To be honest, when the Dubai World restructuring news came
out, I was thinking and, perhaps even hoping , they
(Dubai World) would drive quite a bargain to reach a more
sustainable capital structure. But they chose to go the other
way," said Jean-Michel Saliba, economist at BofA Merrill Lynch
Global Research.
Banks involved in the Dubai Group restructuring
have argued that the government should provide financial support
because the documentation promised it. However, they are not in
a good position to enforce the claim.
MAY ORDER, WON'T ORDER
While the United Arab Emirates has
bankruptcy legislation, the statute has never been tested by the
kind of multi-billion dollar, multi-jurisdictional case which a
Dubai government-related entity would represent.
Lawyers and bankers complain the legislation is out-of-date
- especially in terms of criminalising anyone who defaults on
debt - and is open to a judge's interpretation, which means two
identical cases could yield vastly different rulings. Also,
bankruptcy legislation is spread across several different laws.
The authorities have recognised its limitations and a new
insolvency law is being drafted, according to James Farn, a
partner at Hadef & Partners, which along with Clifford Chance is
drawing up the legislation.
"It attempts to bring in best practice from
insolvency regimes in a number of other major legal
jurisdictions," Farn said.
However, the new law won't be in place in time for the
current wave of restructurings.
In the 2011 World Bank Ease of Doing Business report, the
UAE was ranked 33rd overall globally, but came 134th on
enforcing contracts and 151st on resolving insolvencies.
The current insolvency legislation is weighted towards
creditors driving a court process to get their cash back,
according to Farn. And the process is uncertain.
"One thing that a creditor wants to avoid is to enter into a
procedure which may take ages and ages to finish and which may
involve spending a lot of money in order to get your money
back," he said.
The new bankruptcy law may ease debt restructurings with
greater provision for out-of-court negotiations between parties.
In addition, the availability of "cram-down" provisions -
where a minority of creditors can be forced to accept a
restructuring agreement if it is acceptable to the majority -
should prevent debtors from being held hostage by a few unruly
creditors.
But it will still be difficult to seize assets - even if
they are pledged as collateral - since land ownership in the UAE
is on the whole restricted to citizens, with some provisions for
nationals of other countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council.
So international banks involved in a state-linked corporate
restructuring would not be able to take control of assets and
sell them on to realise their dues, as would happen in the West.
And the new law contains the same potential flaw as the
existing legislation: it requires a UAE judge to rule against a
government-owned entity - something which appears unlikely.
While Farn would not be drawn on whether a court would
sanction anyone at a government-owned commercial entity which
got into debt difficulties, he acknowledged that a court might
be slightly wary of acting against such companies.
"The new draft law says the court may order, it doesn't say
the court shall order," Farn said.
Banks for their part are wary of upsetting the authorities.
That is making them cautious as they start to consider legal
action in restructurings, since they do not want to damage
future business opportunities.
"The banks are very aware of the ownership of the company
and the prominence of the name, its importance to Dubai," the
Dubai-based banker said of the Dubai Group negotiations.
"The banks don't want the negative publicity of legal action
and insolvency for a company of this profile."
(Editing by Susan Fenton)