By Stanley Carvalho
| ABU DHABI, Sept 16
ABU DHABI, Sept 16 The United Arab Emirates'
insurance sector is likely to expand about 10 percent this year,
and growth may accelerate after reforms which are currently
being planned, the director-general of the government's
Insurance Authority said on Monday.
Total premiums underwritten in 2012 were 26.8 billion
dirhams ($7.3 billion), up 9.5 percent over the previous year.
Growth will be similar this year, Ibrahim Obaid al Zaabi told
reporters.
"We have to introduce new laws and regulations to regulate
the whole sector to achieve more growth," he said.
Among such reforms are the setting up of a central sharia
board of scholars to regulate takaful (Islamic insurance), and
the introduction of regulations for insurance brokers, both of
which are in the final stages, al Zaabi said. An international
consultancy has been hired to draw up regulations, he added
without naming it.
With 61 insurance companies, including 10 that provide
takaful, the UAE's insurance market expanded at an average
annual rate of 9.6 percent between 2008 and 2012. But the sector
contributes only around 1 percent of the country's gross
domestic product, said al Zaabi, adding that authorities aimed
to expand that to 3 percent by 2020.
Property and motor insurance are the major non-life
insurance businesses in the UAE.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Andrew Torchia)