Feb 2 The United Arab Emirates Insurance
Authority has issued new rules for conventional and Islamic
insurance (takaful) firms, clarifying policyholders' rights and
setting investment limits for the sector, the regulator said on
Monday.
Insurers will have between two and three years to fall in
line with the new rules, which align the UAE with European
solvency requirements, the regulator said in a statement.
Among the investment limits, firms will have to keep
aggregate exposure to real estate to a maximum of 30 percent of
invested funds, and have a minimum 5 percent exposure to cash
and deposits.
The new takaful rules include provisions on the distribution
of surplus funds to policyholders and segregation of assets of
participants' and shareholders' accounts.
The UAE issued its first set of takaful rules in 2010, but
regulation of the industry is inconsistent across the region,
hurting the industry's profit margins and credit ratings,
according to a report by global insurance rating agency A.M.
Best.
The new rules specify the types of policies to be adopted
for Islamic contracts such as wakala. In wakala, a firm operates
under an agency agreement, managing funds on behalf of
policyholders in exchange for a management fee, which can also
include a performance fee.
Takaful is based on the concept of mutuality; the takaful
company oversees a pool of funds contributed by all policy
holders, but does not necessarily bear risk itself. In their
investments, takaful firms must follow religious guidelines,
including bans on interest and pure monetary speculation.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Andrew Torchia;
Editing by Andrew Torchia)