By Stanley Carvalho and Martin Dokoupil
| ABU DHABI/DUBAI, March 24
ABU DHABI/DUBAI, March 24 The president of the
United Arab Emirates is expected soon to approve a long-awaited
new law covering the operations of companies in the country, a
step towards attracting fresh foreign investment, the economy
minister said on Monday.
"The companies law is with the government to be ratified by
the President - we are expecting that soon," Sultan bin Saeed
al-Mansouri told reporters.
The new law, which has been years in the making, contains
dozens of articles seeking to make limited liability and joint
stock companies simpler to manage and more attractive to
investors, while strengthening corporate governance in areas
such as companies making loans to their directors.
The law would provide for companies' documentation to be
made publicly available, a step towards a more transparent
corporate environment in the UAE.
One article, contained in a version of the law given
preliminary approval last year, would reduce the minimum free
float in initial public offers of shares to 30 percent from 55
percent, the ratio which currently applies on the UAE's two main
stock exchanges.
The minimum ratio deters some corporate founders who want to
maintain majority ownership, and has been criticised as one
factor encouraging UAE companies to list their shares in
overseas markets such as London rather than domestically.
Officials have not confirmed that the article lowering the ratio
will be included in the final version approved by the president.
The law will certainly be less radical than some investors
had hoped; last year the consultative Federal National Council
rejected an article that would have eased tight controls on
foreign ownership of companies, citing security fears and
threats to local businesses.
The article would have given the UAE cabinet the power to
let foreign parties own stakes of up to 100 percent in companies
outside free zones. Currently, foreigners can generally only
hold stakes of up to 49 percent in businesses located outside
free zones.
Last year, the economy minister said the article
liberalising foreign ownership would be included in a draft
foreign investment law. That bill has now been finalised by a
ministerial legal committee and is awaiting approval of the FNC,
Mansouri said on Monday.
Meanwhile a law on small and medium-sized enterprises, which
the cabinet hopes will boost the growth of SMEs and encourage
UAE citizens to establish companies, is on its way, Mansouri
said: "The SMEs law has been ratified by the President. That
should be out soon."
The law is expected to include provisions encouraging
government agencies to provide support to SMEs.
The UAE expects to attract 8.6 billion euros ($11.9
billion)in foreign direct investment into its non-oil sector in
2014, 20 percent more than last year, Mansouri said.
The second biggest Arab economy is investing billions of
dollars in industry, tourism, real estate and infrastructure to
wean its economy off its reliance on oil exports.
But after an initial increase, the share of non-oil
activities has remained at around 68 percent, little changed
over the last five years, the latest official data shows.
($1 = 0.7256 Euros)
