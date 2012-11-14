DUBAI Nov 14 International Petroleum Investment Co, an investment vehicle fully owned by the government of Abu Dhabi, will hold meetings with "key accounts" ahead of a possible bond issue, arranging banks said.

Meetings begin in Frankfurt and Munich on November 15 and conclude on November 22 in Paris, according to a document released by arranging banks and seen by Reuters.

The company has picked BNP Paribas, JP Morgan Chase, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Natixis , RBS and Unicredit for any eventual issue, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

IPIC "will be meeting with certain key accounts as part of its ongoing investor relations and in furtherance of the Abu Dhabi Government's transparency efforts and coordination for its capital markets participants," the document said.

It added that a Reg S transaction may follow subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)