DUBAI Nov 14 International Petroleum Investment
Co, an investment vehicle fully owned by the
government of Abu Dhabi, will hold meetings with "key accounts"
ahead of a possible bond issue, arranging banks said.
Meetings begin in Frankfurt and Munich on November 15 and
conclude on November 22 in Paris, according to a document
released by arranging banks and seen by Reuters.
The company has picked BNP Paribas, JP Morgan
Chase, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Natixis
, RBS and Unicredit for any eventual
issue, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
IPIC "will be meeting with certain key accounts as part of
its ongoing investor relations and in furtherance of the Abu
Dhabi Government's transparency efforts and coordination for its
capital markets participants," the document said.
It added that a Reg S transaction may follow subject to
market conditions.
