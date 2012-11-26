BRIEF-Logiq Asset Management appoints Mary Anne Palangio as CFO
* Logiq Asset Management announces appointment of chief financial officer
DUBAI Nov 26 International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC), an investment vehicle owned by the Abu Dhabi government, plans to price a three-tranche, dual-currency bond on Tuesday, arranging banks said on Monday.
IPIC, rated AA, plans to issue a three-year dollar-denominated portion, and two euro-denominated pieces carrying maturities of 5.5 and 10.5 years.
All three tranches will be benchmark-sized, which is typically understood to mean at least $500 million.
BNP Paribas, JP Morgan Chase, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Natixis, RBS and Unicredit are joint bookrunners on the deal. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)
* Logiq Asset Management announces appointment of chief financial officer
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Hospital operator Quorum Health Corp is investigating whether it provided adequate disclosure to investors prior to its spin-off last year, according to a letter seen by Reuters and a person familiar with the matter.
TOKYO, Feb 24 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife has cut ties with an elementary school whose operator is under fire for buying state-owned land at a rock-bottom price in a furore rapidly developing into a political headache for Abe.