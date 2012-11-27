* IPIC eyes 3-tranche, euro- and dollar-denominated issue
* Price talk for 3-yr dollar tranche at 2 pct
* Euro portions to have 5.5 and 10.5 yr maturities
* Existing bonds come under selling pressure
DUBAI, Nov 27 International Petroleum Investment
Co (IPIC), the investment vehicle owned by the Abu
Dhabi government, will price a dual-currency three-tranche bond
on Tuesday, and has released price talk for the
dollar-denominated portion.
IPIC, rated AA, plans to issue a three-year
dollar-denominated portion, and two euro-denominated pieces
carrying maturities of 5.5 and 10.5 years, arranging banks said
on Monday.
Price indications for the dollar portion was released at 2
percent, later on Monday evening. Guidance for the
euro-denominated tranches is expected on Tuesday morning, London
time, according to lead arrangers.
All three tranches will be benchmark-sized, typically at
least $500 million, but judging by the company's previous
issues, the final amount could be much larger.
"It looks like the company needs euros desperately. The
selection of leads implies that IPIC has come to tap the euro
market and the dollar issue is just to satisfy some home
demand," said a regional trader.
According to some traders, IPIC's existing euro-denominated
bonds, maturing in 2016 and 2021, were issued at high coupon
rates of 4.875 and 5.875 percent, but spreads have tightened
significantly this year, allowing the company to term out the
maturities at tighter pricing.
IPIC, which owns stakes in Austrian energy group OMV
and Spain's Cepsa, had total outstanding borrowings of
about $18.57 billion at the end of June 2012, excluding
subsidiaries, according to a company prospectus, of which over
$7 billion in loans are set to mature by the end of 2013.
The first bond maturity is in 2015, a $1 billion 3.125
percent issue. The bond came under selling
pressure after Monday's announcement, as did other bonds along
IPIC's curve, as investors make room for the new issue.
It was bid at 103.75 cents on the dollar on Tuesday morning,
according to data provided by Deutsche Bank Autobahn, to yield
1.9 percent, up from about 1.8 percent on Monday.
BNP Paribas, JP Morgan Chase, National
Bank of Abu Dhabi, Natixis, RBS and
Unicredit are joint bookrunners on IPIC's latest deal.
IPIC's profit for the six months to the end of June totalled
$818 million, down from $1.16 billion a year ago, the company
said earlier in November.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal and Mala Pancholia; Editing by
Dinesh Nair)