DUBAI Nov 27 International Petroleum Investment
Co (IPIC), an investment fund controlled by the Abu Dhabi
government, is to raise the equivalent of $2.9 billion through a
new three-tranche bond issue, lead arrangers said on Tuesday.
The transaction, which will price later on Tuesday, is split
between a $750 million three-year bond and two further portions
worth a combined 1.65 billion euros ($2.14 billion) which will
have maturities of 5.5 and 10.5 years.
Final price guidance was tightened ahead of the launch, with
the dollar-denominated portion to price in the range of 135-140
basis points over midswaps, arranging banks said.
Among the two euro-denominated tranches, the 5.5-year
portion will price between 145-150 bps over midswaps and the
10-year piece will price between 195-200 bps over midswaps.
($1 = 0.7713 euros)
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)