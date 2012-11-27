DUBAI Nov 27 International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC), an investment fund controlled by the Abu Dhabi government, is to raise the equivalent of $2.9 billion through a new three-tranche bond issue, lead arrangers said on Tuesday.

The transaction, which will price later on Tuesday, is split between a $750 million three-year bond and two further portions worth a combined 1.65 billion euros ($2.14 billion) which will have maturities of 5.5 and 10.5 years.

Final price guidance was tightened ahead of the launch, with the dollar-denominated portion to price in the range of 135-140 basis points over midswaps, arranging banks said.

Among the two euro-denominated tranches, the 5.5-year portion will price between 145-150 bps over midswaps and the 10-year piece will price between 195-200 bps over midswaps. ($1 = 0.7713 euros) (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)