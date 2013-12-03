ABU DHABI Dec 3 Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC), the state-owned fund with a main mandate to invest in energy-related assets, on Tuesday reported a 6.7 percent rise in its first-half net profit helped by a recovery in global equity markets.

IPIC, which owns stakes in companies such as Spain's Cepsa and Austria's OMV, made a net profit of 3.2 billion dirhams ($872 million) during first half of this year, compared with 3.0 billion dirhams in the year-ago period, it said in a statement on its website.

Revenue fell to 95.7 billion dirhams versus 96.7 billion dirhams in first half last year. Total assets dropped to 233.1 billion UAE dirhams ($63.46 billion) for the first-half of 2013, compared with 239.3 billion dirhams in December 2012 largely due to unwinding of derivative positions, IPIC said.

Through its Aabar Investments unit, IPIC also owns a stake in Italian bank Unicredit. ($1 = 3.6733 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Dinesh Nair)