BRIEF-Livermore Partners says withdraws director nominations to Volt Information board
* Livermore Partners announces support for Volt Information Sciences new director appointments
DUBAI May 7 Abu Dhabi's state-owned International Petroleum Investment Co said its 2012 net profit surged on the back of better operating performance at its key units and a recovery in the market value of listed equities.
IPIC, which has interests in companies including Spain's Cepsa and Austrian oil group OMV, said net profit for 2012 rose to 6.4 billion dirhams ($1.74 billion) from 164.1 million dirhams in 2011.
"The profit increase...was attributable to the robust operational performance of CEPSA, NOVA Chemicals, and Borealis along with the recovery of certain listed equities held by Aabar," IPIC said in a statement on Tuesday.
Through its Aabar Investments unit, it also owns a stake in Italian lender Unicredit.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Bermuda Market (Re)insurance Dashboard 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895080 CHICAGO, March 06 (Fitch) Underwriting results for publicly traded Bermuda (re)insurers weakened on larger catastrophe losses and reduced redundancies, according a new dashboard on the Bermuda (Re)insurance Market from Fitch Ratings. Fitch's group of 12 large publicly traded (re)insurers with Bermuda operations po
* CFO says part of fresh capital is to be used for new business, another held back as buffer