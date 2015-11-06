ABU DHABI Nov 6 United Arab Emirates'
privately-owned KBBO Group has picked London for listing its
merged subsidiary, two sources said on Friday as the firm pushes
ahead with plans to raise over $1 billion from a share sale.
The family investment firm, named after chairman Khalifa
Butti Bin Omeir, is merging subsidiaries Centurion Investment
and Infinite Investment LLC this year and completing a 40
percent share sale next year, sources told Reuters in August.
At the time the sources said Abu Dhabi-based KBBO Group
would list the subsidiary either in London or New York.
"The listing venue will be London," the sources with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters, declining to be identified
as the matter is not yet public.
"The merger of the subsidiaries is nearing completion and
the process is moving ahead," they said.
KBBO declined to confirm but a company statement on Friday
said KBBO was assessing a range of strategic alternatives to
support further growth and development of certain businesses,
including an initial public offering, without giving details.
Companies from the UAE, including Abu Dhabi's NMC Health
and Al Noor, have listed shares in London.
There has been no IPO in Abu Dhabi since 2011 due to weak
investor confidence.
Guggenheim KBBO Partners, a joint venture between New
York-based investment firm Guggenheim Partners and KBBO, is
acting as advisor.
KBBO's investments range from financial services to defence.
It has stakes in healthcare provider NMC Group, foreign exchange
business UAE Exchange and UAE Defence Technology Co, among other
firms.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, editing by Jason Neely)