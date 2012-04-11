DUBAI, April 11 The United Arab Emirates
criticised Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's visit on
Wednesday to a Gulf island claimed by both countries since the
1970s.
"His visit ... is a flagrant violation of the United Arab
Emirates' sovereignty over its territory and a transgression of
efforts to find a peaceful settlement to end Iranian occupation
of the three UAE islands," said Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah
bin Zayed al-Nahayan, cited by state news agency WAM.
The Iranian state news agency IRNA said Ahmadinejad visited
Abu Musa island on Wednesday as part of a tour of Iran's Gulf
coast, but did not refer to the territorial dispute.
Both countries claim Abu Musa and two other small islands,
located near key shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz at the
mouth of the Gulf.
The islands have been held by Iran since 1971, shortly
before the seven Gulf emirates gained full independence from
Britain and formed the UAE.
The UAE has urged Tehran to agree to take the dispute to the
International Court of Justice in The Hague.
Iran says its sovereignty over the islands is not negotiable
but has called for talks with the UAE to clear up
"misunderstandings".
