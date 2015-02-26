DUBAI Feb 26 A court in the United Arab
Emirates has sentenced six Iranians, three of them in absentia,
to life in prison for kidnapping a British businessman who went
missing in Dubai in 2013, newspapers reported on Thursday.
Abbas Yazdi, a businessman of Iranian descent who owns a
general trading company in Dubai, disappeared in June 2013 and
his wife, Atena, told a UAE newspaper at the time that she
feared he may have been kidnapped by Iranian intelligence
officers.
Iran has denied any role in Yazdi's disappearance.
Prosecutors in Dubai have said the defendants attacked and
drugged Yazdi and smuggled him out of the country to Iran
through a port in the UAE emirate of Sharjah.
The Gulf News identified the three who stood trial as "R.A."
aged 32, "K.G.", 52, and "N.A." 55, and said they had denied the
charges of kidnap, assault and theft. "R.A." however admitted he
had driven the car used in the abduction, the newspaper said.
It identified the three convicted in absentia as "H.B.",
"B.N." and "I.N.". The newspaper added that a further defendant,
identified as "S.H.", who had planned the kidnapping, had died
in custody.
UAE newspaper 7Days has cited Yazdi's wife as saying the
trader and investor, 44 at the time of his disappearance, was a
close childhood friend of the son of former Iranian President
Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.
British media had reported that, at the time of his
disappearance, Yazdi was giving evidence by video link to an
international arbitration tribunal in The Hague intended to
settle a long-running commercial dispute involving United Arab
Emirates-based Crescent Petroleum and the National Iranian Oil
Company.
There is no suggestion that this involvement in the
arbitration is connected to his disappearance, British media
have said.
(Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Nick Macfie)