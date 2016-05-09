DUBAI May 9 The United Arab Emirates' cabinet
has approved the creation of a centralised sharia authority that
will monitor and set standards for Islamic finance in the
country, aiming to boost growth of the industry.
The authority, to be designed and established by the central
bank, will supervise the sharia boards of individual banks and
financial institutions, state news agency WAM reported late on
Sunday without saying when the body would start operating.
Sharia boards are groups of scholars who rule on whether
financial instruments and activities are religiously
permissible. Islamic finance obeys religious principles such as
bans on the payment of interest and pure monetary speculation.
Gulf countries have in the past tended to follow a loose,
decentralised model of Islamic finance regulation, leaving much
of it to individual boards.
But the rulings of different boards can be inconsistent or
leave scholars open to suggestions of conflicts of interest,
increasing uncertainty among investors and slowing growth.
So the UAE and other countries, including Oman, Pakistan,
Morocco and Nigeria, have in the last few years been moving
towards a Malaysian-style system with a centralised authority
that can impose uniform standards on the industry.
The UAE has been discussing the plan for its authority for
about two years. Islamic banks accounted for 22.2 percent of
domestic credit in the fourth quarter of last year, up from 20.8
percent a year earlier, according to central bank data.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)