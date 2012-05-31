ABU DHABI May 31 Seven Islamist activists
jailed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will challenge a
presidential decree to strip them of their citizenship after a
court refused to order authorities to return their passports,
their lawyer said on Thursday.
The UAE, a major oil exporter, has been cracking down on
Islamist dissidents demanding reforms at home since Arab Spring
uprisings began in the region last year.
The Gulf Arab state, a U.S. ally, revoked the men's
citizenship late last year, saying they posed a threat to
national security. Some of the men had demanded greater powers
for the Federal National Council, an elected body that advises
the government.
They were arrested for refusing to sign documents that asked
them to "amend their status" by applying for residency visas in
the UAE or seeking new nationalities, their families said.
"I will file a new case to ask for the presidential decree
to be revoked," their lawyer, Mohammed al-Roken, told reporters
in Abu Dhabi.
Roken was speaking after a federal court in Abu Dhabi threw
out a petition the men had filed against the Interior Ministry
to return citizenship documents that had been confiscated.
The judge ruled that was an executive action and not subject
to administrative court jurisdiction.
Roken said he would appeal the ruling. He said he had not
been allowed by authorities to visit his clients since April 9.
The UAE has weathered the popular uprisings that began last
year and have toppled four Arab leaders, thanks in part to its
cradle-to-grave welfare system, but it has shown little
tolerance towards dissent at home.
The UAE fears the rise of Islamists in other Arab countries
could embolden its own Islamists.
