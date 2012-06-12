BRIEF-Principal Capital Pcl says FY net loss 51.3 mln baht
* FY net loss 51.3 million baht versus profit of 17.5 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 12 Dubai government-owned Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) priced a $650 million seven-year Islamic bond, or sukuk, on Tuesday, arranging banks said.
The sukuk was launched at a profit rate of 7 percent, at the tighter end of guidance, indicating strong investor demand for the issue.
Guidance was earlier set at between 7-7.25 percent.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank , National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Citi, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Samba Financial Group and Standard Chartered are bookrunners on the sukuk. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Hammond)
* FY net loss 51.3 million baht versus profit of 17.5 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 227 million baht versus 59.6 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Feb 27 The Swiss central bank sought on Monday to allay fears among citizens that bank notes could eventually be phased out as a result of global money-laundering rules or the rise of alternative payment systems.