* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
DUBAI Feb 27 Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) has hired Citigroup Inc to help it weigh options for meeting a $2.04 billion Islamic bond maturity this year, including the potential sale of its UK-based developer Gazeley, three sources said on Monday.
JAFZA, which runs an industrial free zone on the outskirts of Dubai, has said it aims to refinance the Islamic bond which matures in November.
"Citi will for sure look at all options available to address the debt," one of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "If they can help sell Gazeley in this market, then it will definitely go in helping repayment but these markets are not so conducive for asset sales.
"The best option will be to roll-over and extend maturities. That is where banks with big balance sheets come into play."
Spokesmen for JAFZA and Citigroup in Dubai declined to comment. (Editing by Amran Abocar)
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
* First Bancorp receives regulatory approval for acquisition of Carolina Bank Holdings, Inc.