DUBAI Aug 3 All departure flights from Dubai international airport have been delayed until further notice, Dubai authorities said, after an Emirates Airline plane coming from India crash-landed and burst into flames.

A spokesperson for operator Dubai Airports said all passengers and crew had been safely evacuated and the emergency services were managing the situation. Emirates Airline said there had been 275 passengers and crew aboard the plane. (Reporting by Hadeel al Sayegh and David French, Writing by William Maclean)