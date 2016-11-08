DUBAI Nov 8 The United Arab Emirates will
prepare documentation to govern public-private partnerships
(PPPs) by the end of 2016 as it encourages more private sector
participation in infrastructure projects, a minister said on
Tuesday.
The documentation, which will be used instead of drafting a
new PPP law, will be submitted to the cabinet this year,
Minister of Infrastructure Development Abdullah bin Mohammed
al-Nuaimi told reporters at a rail industry conference in Dubai.
The documentation will regulate agreements between the
private sector and the government and "will give the opportunity
to the private sector to be comfortable when they operate with
the government," he said.
In PPPs, private investors take stakes in projects, sharing
the risk and profits with the government.
The UAE is spending tens of billions of dollars on huge
infrastructure projects, including expansion of airports in Abu
Dhabi and Dubai and the Dubai Expo 2020 world's fair site.
Countries around the region are promoting PPPs as a way to
reduce pressure on state finances in an era of low oil prices.
In 2015, the emirate of Dubai, which is part of the UAE, enacted
its own PPP law.
