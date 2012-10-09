UPDATE 1-HeidelbergCement targets price increases after weak Q4
* Q4 OIBD climbs 2 pct to 818 mln eur vs 847 mln Reuters poll avg
ABU DHABI Oct 9 National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) said the United Arab Emirates central bank had extended its deadline to comply with limits on lending to state-linked companies by six months.
The central bank unveiled exposure limit rules for commercial banks in April, introducing caps for loans made to local governments and their entities. Lenders had until Sept. 30 to comply with the rules.
"The (central bank ) governor announced it was extended for six months at the last central bank meeting (with commercial banks in September)," Abdulla Saleh Abdulraheem, NBAD's deputy chief executive, told Reuters on Tuesday.
"It's a good step, it gives the banks time."
Central bank officials were not immediately available for comment.
* Q4 OIBD climbs 2 pct to 818 mln eur vs 847 mln Reuters poll avg
ZURICH, Feb 14 Swiss drugmaker Actelion's 2016 core net income rose 27 percent on accelerating sales of its newer medicines to treat deadly pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), it said on Tuesday.
* Amazon Web Services says Amazon Chime is a new unified communications service that makes meetings easier and more efficient than ever before Source text for Eikon: nBw8Q3XsBa Further company coverage: