DUBAI May 19 Dubai's Limitless will make an
early payment of 2.07 billion dirhams ($563.6 million) to banks
and trade creditors this month after concluding a restructuring
agreement with lenders, the property developer said on Thursday.
Under the deal, Limitless will pay its outstanding 4.45
billion dirhams of bank debt in three installments in December
2016, 2017 and 2018.
But the company will pay 2.07 billion dirhams, covering the
first installment and 80 percent of the second immediately, it
said in a statement.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirhams)
