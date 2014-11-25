ABU DHABI/DUBAI Nov 25 Three more private
companies are expected to list shares on the UAE stock
exchanges' secondary market by mid-2015, the head of the stock
market regulator said after the first two firms began trading on
the platform on Tuesday.
Announced in September, the new platform aims to encourage
many of the Gulf state's private companies, including
family-owned firms who dominate the business landscape, to trade
their shares through the stock market but with a regulatory
framework less stringent than a full listing.
Such efforts hope to improve transparency and corporate
governance practices, in a country where business culture
traditionally favours non-disclosure, as well as provide a
stepping stone for some companies to go public.
The platform is also intended to serve as a stepping stone
for some of these private companies to go public.
"By the second part of next year, we are going to see at
least five companies listed," Abdullah Salim al-Turifi, chief
executive of the Securities and Commodities Authority, told
reporters on the sidelines of a capital markets event in Dubai.
All five are in the real estate and financial services
sectors and would be split between the bourses in Dubai and Abu
Dhabi, Turifi said. They included Abu Dhabi-based firms The
National Investor (TNI) and Manazel Real Estate, which became
the first companies to begin trading on the platform on Tuesday.
Speaking at a separate event in Abu Dhabi, Yasser Geissah,
chief executive of TNI, said his firm had no current plans to
seek a full listing but the move on to the private company
market would benefit its more than 100 existing shareholders.
"The listing will help our shareholders to now trade on a
registered, recognised market, making it easier to find better
pricing for their shares," he said.
TNI is a privately-owned investment management and advisory
firm with $100 million of assets under management, and Manazel
Real Estate is a property developer with projects in the UAE and
Jordan and existing paid-up capital of 2.5 billion dirhams
($680.7 million).
Manazel's shares are open for trading by both locals and
foreigners, while TNI's shares are restricted to Emirati
ownership.
($1 = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirham)
