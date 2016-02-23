DUBAI Feb 23 A unit of Abu Dhabi's Senaat has
secured a $185 million loan from a consortium of Japanese and
UAE banks, the industrial conglomerate said on Tuesday.
The loan will finance the manufacturing and sale of steel
pipes for the oil and gas sector by Al Gharbia Pipe Company,
which is 51-percent owned by Senaat, it said in a statement.
Japan Bank for International Cooperation provided $111
million of the loan, with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation,
Mizuho Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi lending the
remainder.
Senaat did not disclose the loan's pricing, but said it
represented one of the lowest financing costs it had ever
achieved.
