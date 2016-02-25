DUBAI Feb 25 TECOM Group, a business park
operator with a major role in developing Dubai's economy, is in
the market for a syndicated loan of up to 1 billion dirhams
($272 million), banking sources said on Thursday.
The company, a unit of sovereign investment vehicle Dubai
Holding, was looking for funding with a 10 year lifespan to
finance building projects in its business parks, two of the
sources said.
One of the sources said the company hadn't decided on the
structure of any deal yet or how many buildings it wanted to
finance.
TECOM was not immediately available to comment.
Dubai's real estate market has softened in the past year as
investment appetite has waned against a backdrop of reduced
liquidity caused by low oil prices.
According to its website, TECOM operates 10 business
communities, where around 4,650 businesses employ a total
workforce of 74,000.
TECOM closed a general syndication of a loan of up to 4
billion dirhams in March last year, according to IFR, a Thomson
Reuters unit.
($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)
(Editing by Mark Potter)