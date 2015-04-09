* Loan margin set at 235 bps over Libor
* Syndication launched Weds, loan underwritten by seven
banks
* Funds for general business purposes
DUBAI, April 9 A $1.5 billion nine-year loan for
Dubai's Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) is being marketed
to banks after receiving commitments from seven lenders to fully
back the financing, three sources aware of the matter said on
Thursday.
The syndication phase was launched on Wednesday and will
allow additional lenders to join in the facility, which ENOC
said in January it would raise for general business purposes and
which sources told Reuters in February was being backed by seven
local and international banks.
Those lenders -- Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank,
Commercial Bank of Dubai, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates
NBD, Mashreq, Noor Bank and Standard
Chartered -- have fully underwritten the deal, sharing
the commitments equally, the sources said.
This means ENOC will secure the cash regardless of what
happens during the marketing period, but having other lenders
involved allows underwriting banks to reduce their exposures so
they can deploy cash into other transactions.
ENOC is a downstream-focused firm owned by sovereign fund
Investment Corporation of Dubai, operates service stations, fuel
terminals and oil tankers and has a presence in the Middle East,
North Africa and Asia.
A spokesperson for ENOC was not immediately available for
comment.
The sources said ENOC will pay 235 basis points over the
London interbank offered rate (Libor) for the loan, which will
have an amortising structure - meaning the borrower repays parts
of the loan throughout the duration, as opposed to just
servicing the interest payments.
Banks wishing to join the deal can commit funds in either
dollars or dirhams, with the facility structured so that
conventional and Islamic lenders can participate.
The company announced a change in chief executive last
month, with new appointment Saif Humaid al-Falasi saying the
firm was targeting investment in new geographic markets.
ENOC hired a five-person team to work on mergers and
acquisitions for the company as it seeks to expand beyond its
home emirate, sources told Reuters in February.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Tom Arnold; Editing by
David French)