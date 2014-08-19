DUBAI Aug 19 Airport retailer Dubai Duty Free
(DDF) is repricing a $1.75 billion syndicated loan for the
second time in just over a year to obtain more favourable terms,
a fresh sign of banks' willingness to lend cheaply to the
emirate.
The six-year loan, originally signed in July 2012, was split
between dirham- and U.S. dollar-denominated tranches, both
priced at 325 basis points over the London interbank offered
rate (Libor).
Last year the state-controlled retailer negotiated the
pricing of the dirham-denominated tranche to 225 bps and the
dollar tranche to 250 bps. On Tuesday, the DDF said it was
repricing the dirham tranche further to 150 bps and the dollar
tranche to 175 bps.
Another $750 million, dollar-denominated loan, taken last
September to fund the company's expansion at Dubai International
Airport, is also being repriced to 175 bps, the company added.
Citibank led the repricing of the $1.75 billion
facility while Dubai's Emirates NBD led work on the
second loan, DDF said in a statement.
"The DDF repricing exercise is being carried out because the
pricing in the loan market in the UAE is very favorable," it
said.
Over the last several months, a string of United Arab
Emirates companies have cut their borrowing costs by refinancing
loans with cash-flush local banks, aided by improvement in the
firms' credit profiles due to a strong economy. Confidence in
Dubai has risen because of its tourism boom and a recovery in
its property market.
DDF was established in 1983 as the sole duty free operator
at the departure and arrival areas of all terminals at Dubai
International Airport.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)