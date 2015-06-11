BRIEF-Investa Office Fund announces issue of $150m inaugural green bond
* Proceeds from green bond issue will be used to reduce iof's existing bank debt facilities
ABU DHABI, June 11 Abu Dhabi-based private charter airline Royal Jet secured a $116.8 million loan from Union National Bank to finance the purchase of two Boeing aircraft, the lender said on Thursday.
The two Boeing 737-700 BBJ aircraft are due for delivery in September and December, the bank said in a statement.
The purchases are part of Royal Jet's plan to expand its fleet to 20 aircraft by 2020, the statement added. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)
* FY annual net profit of 4.0 million euros ($4.30 million) (previous year: 32.8 million euros)