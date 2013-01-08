BRIEF-Al Ahleia Insurance FY profit falls
* FY net profit 9 million dinars versus 11.2 million dinars year ago
DUBAI Jan 8 Dubai-listed Arabtec Holdings has been awarded the contract to construct the Abu Dhabi branch of the Louvre museum, the contractor said in a bourse filing on Tuesday.
The contract, awarded by Abu Dhabi's Tourism Development and Investment Co (TDIC), is valued at 2.4 billion dirhams ($653 million).
Construction will begin immediately, with the museum set to open in 2015, the statement added.
($1 = 3.6731 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
WASHINGTON, March 7 President Donald Trump plans to meet with a group of infrastructure business leaders at the White House on Wednesday, a person briefed on the meeting said.
* Central Bank Of Bahrain rejects cash dividend increase to 12 percent for 2016, 10 percent cash dividend to be distributed Source: (http://bit.ly/2mDEeoZ) Further company coverage: